Fashion designer Giorgio Armani says his career is "intense" because he has to constantly juggle his workload, although his hectic work life makes him feel energised.The 83-year-old veteran, who founded his eponymous label in 1975, still loves his job because he thinks it motivates him to "keep going", reports femalefirst.co.uk.Speaking to Glamour magazine, Armani said: "I like fashion because it forces you to keep going and to observe what's going on around you. This is why I love my job and why I devote myself to it with passion. My days are really intense, but I must say that dividing my attention between many different things is an invaluable stimulus. It gives me energy.""I still face new challenges with the same enthusiasm I had right at the start. The motivation for this is always the same: to create something that makes a difference, that lasts over time, that responds to a need and expresses an idea of what is beautiful," he added.The mogul, who has worked with a variety of stars including Richard Gere, Nicole Kidman and Viola Davis, believes creating garments is "simple yet complex" because he has to make a product that will make the wearer "unforgettable".