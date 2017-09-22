Gisele Bundchen to be Honored at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards

The internationally renowned Brazilian top model and activist Gisele Bündchen will become the first recipient of the Eco Laureate award at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, which is to be held on Sunday, September 24, in the Scala theater in Milan.The first awards program to focus on sustainable fashion, the Green Carpet Fashion Awards will be inaugurated by Gisele Bündchen, who will be its first ever Eco Laureate. The former model will be honored for her role in the promotion of a range of environmental causes, including the preservation of the Amazon rainforest in her native Brazil.Organized to coincide with Milan Fashion Week, the program will also distribute awards to other industry actors, who will be given a Chopard-designed statuette crafted from ethically certified fairmined gold.The Green Carpet Fashion Awards will be held on Sunday, September 24, at the Scala opera house in Milan, which will be rolling out a green carpet for the occasion.