Glam Up Your Work Wear with Right Jewellery

Jewellery constitutes an integral part of a womans wardrobe and accessorising oneself with the right ornaments for an occasion is very important to lift up your styling essence. Things get a little tricky when you have to pick the right pieces for work. Pearl earrings to white stone bracelets, experts list some options.Nishant Tulsiani, Director of the brand Anaqa, Sonal Sahrawat, Creative Head at Sonal's Bijoux & Adawna and Rajesh Tulsiani, Director, Dwarkadas Chandumal Jewellers share few important tips to enhance your 9 to 5 office look by selecting the right kind of jewellery :- Choosing right pair of earrings for your office appearance is very important as it can make or break your entire look. Therefore one should pick elegant earrings in serene pearls or gemstones that can impart a sophisticated look with their attractive designs.- Bold metallic rings look very stylish at workplace when they are worn with the smaller ones in the same finger, above the knuckle. To let them shine, keep rest of your fingers bare.- Delicate chains or necklaces are more appropriate for office environment than big neckpieces. They add a hint of elegance to the attire without drawing much attention. Buying high-quality, timeless necklaces are considered a sound investment for well-suited occasions.- One should never choose a bracelet with small tinkling bells as it can create a disturbance in the decorum of the office. Rather one should opt for chic and modish tennis bracelets embellished with Swarovski crystals and white stones that can instantly uplift your confidence and grab the eyes of your colleagues.- Take your boardroom look a notch higher by ditching your simple round studs. Break the monotony by opting for either bar shaped studs or small hoop earrings.- Opt for diamond or gold delicate bracelets or bangles which will give you a more professional look rather than big, chunky cuffs or bracelets.