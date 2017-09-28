Glitter Eyes Are This Season's Most Festive Beauty Trend

'Glitter eyes' are one of the most surprising beauty trends to have emerged during the Spring/Summer 2018 fashion shows in New York, London and Milan over the past few weeks. Blending disco influences with the current craze for all things holographic, the look tempted multiple fashion houses to put a twinkly stamp on their catwalk beauty looks for spring. At the Stella Jean show in Milan, MAC global senior artist Michele Magnani created an arresting makeup look that focused on applying silver glitter particles directly to the models' eyelids, right up to the brow bone (according to Magnani's colleague Anna Donegan, the glitter comes from MAC and is not yet available in stores).At Topshop in London, the jewel-toned look was described by the brand as "leftover glamour, reminiscent of the late '80s, early '90s in Soho, London... It embodies cool girls doing it for themselves, very DIY and all about them effortlessly getting ready." And at Anna Sui the trend took on an ethereal element thanks to celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath, who drew vertical, shimmering lines of metallic shadow across the models' eye sockets.Sparkly eye makeup has also been gaining traction away from the catwalk, with Vanessa Hudgens testing out red glitter at the MTV VMAs back in August. Kylie Jenner's latest editorial project, a Nick Knight and Britt Lloyd-directed film called ‘Sheer' for V Magazine, sees the star sporting an icy blue-silver glittery eye, created by celebrity artist Lisa Eldridge.If using glitter particles to recreate the look sounds too dramatic or time consuming, than a shimmery, holographic eyeshadow or a glittery eyeliner is one easy and low-maintenance way to nod to the trend this season. Get ready to sparkle.