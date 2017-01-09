While Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra made a stunning debut on the red carpet of the 74th Golden Globe Awards in a golden gilded Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging v-neckline, XXX: Return of Xander Cage star Deepika Padukone also made a surprise entry at the award ceremony. Well technically, Padukone was part of the Golden Globes after-party.

Padukone's stylist Shaleena Nathani took to Instagram and posted a picture of the actress with the caption, "So excited to have been a part of this ❤️❤️❤️ Feel so so so proud 😘😘@deepikapadukone at the Instyle party #goldenglobes2017 styled by the amazing @elizabethsaltzman @teamsaltzman wearing @ralphlauren makeup @hungvanngo hair @cwoodhair #dreamdreamdreamteam."

Padukone, who makes her Hollywood debut this month, wore a yellow off-shoulder Ralph Lauren ensemble for the ceremony and opted for wavy hair to complete her look. While the B-town beauty's look was styled by the Elizabeth Saltzman, her makeup and hair were done by Hung Vanngo and Christian Wood respectively.

And while comparisons as to who looked better will be drawn, we believe, while Priyanka slayed in her golden gown, Deepika too nailed the look in her yellow outfit.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the Golden Globes was held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.