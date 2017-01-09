Golden Globes 2017: Lola Kirke Flaunts Hairy Armpits At Red Carpet
Los Angeles: Actress Lola Kirke made a style statement with unshaven armpits in a feminine gown at the 74th Golden Globe Awards here.
Kirke, 27, was very on-trend in the strapless princess gown with 3D floral appliqué. She completed the look with simple make-up and accessories. She also made a statement by not covering up her unshaven armpits, reports mirror.co.uk.
The Golden Globes 2017 took place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills here on Sunday.
The Mozart in the Jungle actress previously spoke about her armpit style, saying it was key to her character in the show keeping her hippy look.
