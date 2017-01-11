Golden Globes 2017: Loved Priyanka Chopra's Golden Look? Here's How You Can Get It!

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra brought a 'golden touch' to the Golden Globes awards with her custom-made Ralph Lauren gown. You can try the look with a simple yet chic hairdo and a dark lip colour easily, say experts.

Lakmé Salon Hair and Make-up experts Shailesh Moolya and Sushma Khan decode her look:

* The first step is to apply a volume boosting product on your hair and roots and quickly follow it up with a brush and dry.

* Next, centre part your hair and divide a section from ear to ear at the crown.

* Gently, make curls using a hair tong and set them with a hair mist.

* To nail this look, finger comb the hair to soften the look and create beautiful waves.

In the make-up department, Khan, National Creative Director, Make-up at Lakmé Salon, says dark lips are a raging trend right now.

The key to wearing it fearlessly is choosing the right shade and opting for minimal make-up. Get the perfect grunge lips with these tips:

* Use a lip liner one shade darker than your lipstick shade and outline your lip. Warmer skin tones can opt for bold maroons and burgundies as they will complement your complexion.

* Cool undertones can opt for deeper plums, oxbloods, and blackcurrant shades, that will accentuate your skin colour.

* To finish off the look, carefully fill in your lips with the chosen shade using a lipstick brush.