The wait is finally over! Yes, actress Priyanka Chopra has arrived at the Golden globes red carpet and as expected, she has nailed the look.

Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous as she walked the red carpet in the body-fitting Ralph Lauren gown. Priyanka accessorized the look with a stunning neck piece and kept her tresses loose. But it was the confidence, as always that made her look all the more hot and comfortable. Priyanka has never disappointed us on the red carpet, and we expected her to outshine others at Golden Globes red carpet too.

The 34-year-old actress has made a successful international debut with American show Quantico and also stars in the movie adaptation of Baywatch which releases this year.

Priyanka, who also presented at this year’s Oscar awards, confirmed the news by re-tweeting a post on the official Twitter account of the Golden Globe Awards, which read, “We’re also pleased to announce Timothy Olyphant, Justin Theroux, and @priyankachopra as presenters for the 74th Golden Globe Awards.”

The star announced the winners in movies and TV during the event along with actresses Amy Schumer, Zoe Saldana and Brie Larson, who are also among presenters for the Golden Globes.

Here's a quick look at the rest of her recent looks that she sported at different international events.

The actress stunned in this satin Prabal Gurung outfit which featured pear-lined pleated short sleeves.

The actress, who made heads turn by opting for a body-hugging black jumpsuit at the pre-Oscar party, looked absolutely gorgeous as she walked the red carpet wearing Zuhair Murad creation.

Priyanka Chopra arrived at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in a strapless Monique Lhuillier gown.

Chopra looked gorgeous in a Vera Wang sequined outfit with shades of gold and silver as she walked the red carpet of People's Choice Awards held on January 7 last year.