Priyanka Chopra, Sofia Vergara Look Like The Perfect Golden Globe Twins

The nominations, the winners, the red-carpet madness and of course, the fashion picks of Golden Globe 2017 have got the fans excited for some backstage scenes too. Priyanka Chopra and Sofia Vergara, who're being appreciated for the choice of gold gowns for the big night, ran into each other backstage and couldn't help but notice how similar their gowns were.

The two of them, who looked like the perfect Golden Globe twins, decided to surprise their fans. Sofia shared a video on Instagram and captioned it as "with @priyankachopra #goldenglobes" and added two dancing emoticons.

Even though their labels were different, they both sashayed down the red carpet shimmering in gold. Priyanka wore a Ralph Lauren creation while Sofia opted for a Zuhair Murad dress.