Golden Globes 2017: Priyanka, Emma, Blake Lead The Fashion Race

The awards season is officially upon us and with awards, come a whole new line up of fashion trends. Golden Globes is not just a night to honour the fresh talent but a night when celebrities decide to put their best fashion foot forward. With the red carpet being one of the most significant platform for labels and designers to hog limelight with their outfits, one would expect tons of them to shine on the red carpet. Some shine as they make their grand appearances, maybe for others, it's just not their night. As one waits for the awardees to be announced, we get you some of the best-dressed celebrities of the night.

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren

Emma Stone in Valentino Haute Couture

Blake Lively in Atelier Versace

Brie Larson in Rodarte

Amy Adams in Tom Ford

Reese Witherspoon in Atelier Versace

Chrissy Teigen in Marchesa

Anna Kenderick in Vionnet

Drew Barrymore in Monique Lhullier

Mandy Moore in Naeem Khan