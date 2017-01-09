Golden Globes 2017: Priyanka, Emma, Blake Lead The Fashion Race
As you wait for the awardees to be announced, we get you some of the best-dressed celebrities of the night.
The awards season is officially upon us and with awards, come a whole new line up of fashion trends. Golden Globes is not just a night to honour the fresh talent but a night when celebrities decide to put their best fashion foot forward. With the red carpet being one of the most significant platform for labels and designers to hog limelight with their outfits, one would expect tons of them to shine on the red carpet. Some shine as they make their grand appearances, maybe for others, it's just not their night. As one waits for the awardees to be announced, we get you some of the best-dressed celebrities of the night.
Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren
Emma Stone in Valentino Haute Couture
Blake Lively in Atelier Versace
Brie Larson in Rodarte
Amy Adams in Tom Ford
Reese Witherspoon in Atelier Versace
Chrissy Teigen in Marchesa
Anna Kenderick in Vionnet
Drew Barrymore in Monique Lhullier
Mandy Moore in Naeem Khan
