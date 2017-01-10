»
1-min read

Golden Globes: This Is How Celebs Prepared For The Grand Event

AFP

First published: January 10, 2017, 2:46 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California U.S., January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

How do you go about getting beautified for one of the biggest red carpet events of the year? With sheet masks, salad and a team of stylists, according to the Hollywood stars who took to Instagram to share their pre-Golden Globes routines.

Drew Barrymore got things off to an unglamorous but necessary start, scraping her hair back, scrubbing her face, and applying a sheet mask. "First it's like this," she explained in the caption to her selfie. Maisie Williams also shared a photo of herself channeling the K-beauty trend, sat in the bath and sporting a mask ahead of the big night.

DREW

They weren't the only stars honestly divulging the work that goes on behind the scenes ahead of such an event. Blake Lively uploaded a playful image of herself being pampered and coiffed by two different stylists, surrounded by an army of products, which she captioned: "I did not wake up like this." Jessica Biel also paid thanks to her glam squad, sharing a series of snaps of her laughing as her fashion stylists, hair stylists, manicurist and makeup artist got down to business.

BLAKE

As we all know, the dress goes on last, so a luxe bathrobe is a must during the preparations. Reese Witherspoon shared a bathroom shot that saw her snuggled up in her toweling robe while her team perfected her hair and makeup, and Hailee Steinfeld posed with her hair, makeup and accessories in a waffle gown with the caption: "Before the dress goes on..."

HAILEE

And last but certainly not least, there's the pre-red carpet feast. As Jessica Chastain pointed out, sharing a picture of herself tucking into a hearty vegetable salad, "It's important to keep your energy up."

JESSICA CHESTAIN

