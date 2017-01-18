Good Hair is a Real Confidence Booster: Priyanka Chopra

New York: Actress Priyanka Chopra makes sure she takes time out of her hectic schedule for a proper hair care regime, and says that good hair acts as a confidence booster.

The actress, who has been roped in as the global ambassador of hair care brand Pantene, also shared that she needs "a great shampoo and conditioner that works daily on strengthening my hair".

"A good head of hair can be a real confidence booster. Ever notice how when you have a good hair day, it makes you feel so much better about yourself. Good hair days are a direct result of great choices when it comes to your hair care routine," Priyanka said in a statement.

She added: "I have a hectic schedule and my hair goes through a lot, so I need a great shampoo and conditioner that works daily on strengthening my hair and making it feel great and manageable without weighing it down."

Priyanka, who is earning applause for her work internationally courtesy her American show Quantico, is said to be the first Indian actress to represent the brand globally.

At the moment, the actress is on a break after she got injured during the shoot of the American TV show Quantico.