1-min read

Gothic Lipsticks to Ring in Halloween

Here are five ways to celebrate this Halloween with a lipstick darker than your soul.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 9, 2017, 3:53 PM IST
Gothic Lipsticks to Ring in Halloween
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ btrenkel/ Istock.com)
Gothic lipstick is back with a bang, and there is no better time of year to test out the trend. Here are five ways to celebrate this Halloween with a lipstick darker than your soul.

Black Cream

Smashbox's ‘Be Legendary' lipstick in ‘Sheer Black Cream' taps into the current celebrity beauty trend for sleek black lipstick hues. Thanks to the presence of shea butter and vitamins C and E, the product promises to glide on easily and evenly, without drying out the lips.

Nightshade

Not ready to commit to black lipstick? Lime Cream's ‘Matte Velvetines' liquid lipstick series includes the appropriately spookily named ‘Nightshade', a deep reddish purple hue that will add a Gothic element to any makeup look.

Black Matte

Dior's ‘Rouge Dior Liquid' in the shade ‘Black Matte' doesn't beat around the bush -- the product provides a matte, black, high-fashion lip stain that promises to be long lasting and will suit a wide range of skintones.

Vampy Velvet

‘Vampy Violet' is the ominous name of this dark purple hue from E.L.F. Cosmetics' ‘Velvet Matte Lipstick' lineup, which is infused with Argan oil, Vitamin E and Rose to keep lips hydrated and the coverage even and supple.

Midnight Blue

Dark blue hues are another way to tap into the Gothic trend while standing out from the crowd, and Make Up For Ever has a particularly beguiling shade in its ‘Artist Rouge Crème' portfolio called ‘Midnight Blue'.
