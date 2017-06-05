GQ Awards 2017: Best And Worst Dressed Celebs At The Red Carpet

The eight edition of the GQ Best Dressed Awards was held on 3 June 2017 and was a star-studded event with the B-towners giving some major style guidelines. Dressed to the perfection, celebs like Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Jim Sarbh and Vir Das, among others, were in attending. Shraddha Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Radhika Apte, Kunal Kapoor, Sooraj Pancholi, Shruti Haasan, Rahul Bose, Purab Kohli and Richa Chadda were also present at the event.

Here'a a look at the head-turners this year:

Prachi Desai

One of the standout looks of the night came courtesy of Prachi Desai. Her monochrome border pant suit made her look like a million bucks. We absolutely love her snake skin pumps. Moreover, red lips and side parted short hair gave her all the oomph needed.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan's all black leather outfit will make you cringe every time you look at it. After disappointing us on the international red carpet, the gorgeous actress is back home, and continues to pull off fashion blunders. Her thigh-high slit skirt paired with a boxy crop top is a real mismatch.

Harshvardhan Kapoor

Harshvardhan Kapoor’s artfully assembled casual look gone up at the red carpet. He wore a blue casual suit paired with a quirky grey T-shirt teaming it with a pair of white shoes. What’s not to love about this ensemble!

Karan Singh Grover

KSG has always been a fashion forward man in Bollywood, but this time it felt a bit too much though. So many layers of clothing cut out height in the body, giving it a much shabby look.

Sonal Chauhan

At the GQ Best Dressed soiree, Sonal kept it chic in pale pink separates from Anome, wearing the two with a middle-parted ponytail, a red lip and white pumps. She looked great!

Richa Chadda





Richa is a great actress but come on, what’s up with her fashion sense? She sucked badly at the art of dressing up by donning this untidy frilled white short dress which made her look bulkier than ever. We suggest her a big no for this one.

Jackie and Tiger Shroff

Jackie and Tiger Shroff posed next to each other and looked damn stylish. Jackie Shroff is known for being one of the most stylish men around, so it was no surprise that he looked like one. While, Tiger played it safe in a black tuxedo, Jackie showed us his fierce style by rocking a floral grey blazer.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun can never go right, be it his acting or style. He donned a silver printed long coat with elaborate sequin and embroidery work. Looks like, Arjun has never taken public appearances seriously.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan once again managed to impress us with his semi-formal look. We totally loved his casual blue jacket.

Saiyami Kher

High on the style vibe, her style quotient at the red carpet was minimalistic yet trendy. She gunned for simple and sexy black tube dress with a high slit flaunting those toned legs. We love her sequined shoes!

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma chose a fuchsia pink gown with an over-do of detailing, be it a slit, key hole neck, unnecessary cut-creases, huge bows and elaborate patterns. In all, this was a risky outfit choice for the red carpet event.

Vir Das

Vir Das claims to have over 100 hats in his closet. He’s known to love his three-piece suits and is very particular when it comes to cut and fit. His outfit at the red carpet was an amalgamation of quirky and sexy.

Sidharth Kapoor

This hottie has had our attention since his debut film ‘Student of the Year’. Sidharth Malhotra has always been high on the style ride. He looked polished as ever in a fit and fab steel grey suit paired with a pair of black formal shoes.

Radhika Apte

Radhika made us swoon for the bright yellow velvet slip dress. She completed the look with golden strappy heels with upped the look further more.

Anil Kapoor





Anil Kapoor is one Bollywood actor who seems to be growing younger with every passing day. Not only his acting but his stylish appearances have gone through a major evolution. He looked polished in a checkered blazer paired with grey pants. And, his brown shoes are surely the trend-setters!

Well, that's our list of individuals who truly understand the power of presentation.