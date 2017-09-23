GQ Men of the Year Awards: Aamir, Ranveer, Anushka Turn Heads At The Event
#GQAwards saw personalities like Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Hasan Minhaj, Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao, Sridevi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora amongst others attend the glittering soiree.
(Photo: Yogen Shah)
The GQ Men of the Year Awards kicked off with great style in entertainment capital Mumbai last evening and it certainly rained celebs at the event. Among the many A-list celebrities who attended the awards ceremony were Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Sridevi, among others.
Surprisingly, also present at the event was actor Aamir Khan, who is well known to give various prestigious awards ceremonies a miss. But this time, the actor made an exception and showed up at the event in style. Aamir sported his Thugs Of Hindostan look and pulled off his prominent mustache, pierced ears and a nosepin with great panache.
Credit: @King Of Clubs
Aamir's selfie with Bollywood's heartthrob Ranveer Singh, became the highlight of the evening.
Credit: @Ranveer Singh
Of course, Ranveer looked like his usual energetic, charming and dashing self. Both Aamir and Ranveer bagged the ' Creative Maverick' and 'Entertainer of the Year' awards respectively.
Credit: @Instant Bollywood
Actress Anushka Sharma, who bagged the 'GQ Woman of the Year' award, looked ravishing in a metallic do.
Credit: @Allia Al Rufai
Mom star Sridevi, who was honoured with the 'Excellence in Acting' award looked like a diva in a Manish Malhotra outfit at the event.
Credit: @Pranita Shetty
Comedian and actor Hasan Minhaj, who was honoured with the 'International Man of the Year' award at the event, looked suave in a Troy Costa tuxedo. Take a look.
Credit: @Hasan Minhaj
Kalki Koechlin in an Amit Aggarwal moulded vintage Banarasi saree dress, Malaika Arora Khan dressed in a black number, Esha Gupta flaunting her svelte figure in a red gown featuring thigh-high slit and Shamita Shetty in an embellished Falguni and Shane Peacock outfit, slayed at the event in their glamourous avatars. Take a look.
Credit: @Amit Aggarwal
Credit: @Instant Bollywood
Credit: @Reann
Credit: @Shamita Shetty
A Gentleman actress Jacqueline Fernandez was a vision in an embellished gown. Take a look.
Credit: @GQ India
Among the other achievers were actor Siddharth Malhotra, filmmaker-turned-producer Karan Johar, ace designer Manish Malhotra, actor Irrfan Khan and Rajkummar Rao, who bagged the 'Most Stylish Man of The Year', 'Producer of the Year', 'Designer of the Year', 'Outstanding Achievement of the Year', and 'Actor of the Year' awards respectively.
Credit: @Manish Malhotra
Credit: @Karan Johar
