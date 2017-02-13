  • Associate Sponsor
Grammy Awards 2017 Red Carpet: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Anoushka Shankar Look Striking In Their Own Way

First published: February 13, 2017, 7:32 AM IST | Updated: Yesterday
Image: Reuters Pictures

The awards season is officially upon us and a whole new line-up of fashion trends is here to lead the game. Over the years, Grammy Awards' red carpet has witnessed some of the most striking appearances. A galaxy of stars descends on the red carpet every year and each sets a trademark style of his/her own. The red carpet is as important for the stars as for the designers and labels, to hog the limelight with their outfits. Some turn heads with their ethereal choices, other raise eyebrows with their controversial picks.

As Grammys 2017 is here to impress the music lovers, here's a quick lowdown on who wore what for the fashion connoisseurs.

Adele

grammy-rc-8Image: Reuters Pictures

Jennifer Lopez

grammy-rc-10Image: Reuters Pictures

Celine Dion

grammy-rc-14Image: Reuters Pictures

Lady Gaga

grammy-rc-12Image: Reuters Pictures

Anoushka Shankar

grammy-rc-1Image: Reuters Pictures

Solange

grammy-rc-13Image: Reuters Pictures

Katy Perry

grammy-rc-11Image: Reuters Pictures

Demi Lovato

grammy-rc-15Image: Reuters Pictures

Faith Hill

grammy-rc-9Image: Reuters Pictures

Elle King

grammy-rc-7Image: Reuters Pictures

Paris Jackson

grammy-rc-6Image: Reuters Pictures

Girl Crush

grammy-rc-4Image: Reuters Pictures

Joy Villa

grammy-rc-5Image: Reuters Pictures

Cassadee Pope

grammy-rc-3Image: Reuters Pictures

Jacqueline Bierk

grammy-rc-2Image: Reuters Pictures

