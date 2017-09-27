Groom Yourself With Natural Elements For Festive Season

Ditch chemical-based products and try natural ingredients-based products like peppermint soaps, face packs with turmeric powder, fresh cream, pumpkin, essential oils to look fresh for the festive season, suggest experts.Experts have listed natural ways to go about it:* Take a small bowl and add some lavender oil with two teaspoons of gram flour (besan), a pinch of turmeric powder, butter or fresh cream. Mix all well and make a pack to get glowing skin. Remove with gulaab jal (rose water) after 20 minutes.* Perk yourself up in five minutes with a refreshing Peppermint Soap. Add this moisturizing soap to your daily bath routine and you will instantly feel revitalized and refreshed.* Marigold flower is easily available in your garden. Get about 3-4 marigold flowers, smash it well. Now add one teaspoon of honey with some raw milk. Mix it really well. Apply on your skin and within 15 minutes, wash it away with lukewarm water to get glowing skin.* Pomegranate and honey face pack is for youthful skin glow. Pomegranate is a rich source of vitamin C. It also has anti-aging and antioxidant properties. Take a homemade paste of pomegranate and add about a tablespoon of honey to it. Apply this paste on your face and neck and wash it off with rose water after 30 minutes.* Include citrus fruits in your beauty regime as they are packed with vitamin C which increases energy and alertness. An easy way to look rejuvenated and refreshed is by using a soap rich with the goodness of orange and carrot.* Use enzymatic exfoliants. Papaya contains the natural enzyme papain which helps naturally exfoliate the skin. If you have sensitive skin, papaya cucumber soap will definitely help your skin get the glow you desire.* Skip synthetic fragrances containing harmful ingredients such as phthalates. Instead, use natural fragrances in the form of pure essential oils such as ylang-ylang. In addition to having a lovely smell, ylang-ylang helps balance sebum levels for both dry and oily complexions and has a soothing and smoothing effect.* For the hair, simply run anti-frizz serum like avocado carrier oil through your tresses and braid them. Get on with the rest of your routine. When your hair is completely dry, you'll be left with naturally wavy, that you can leave down or wrap into a ponytail.* Nourish hair with oil treatments once or twice a week. Apply olive oil on the scalp and hair. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head. Keep it on for five minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3- 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better.