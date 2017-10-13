Gucci Pledges To Stop Using Animal Fur In Its Fashion Collections

In a game-changing move towards ending fur trade, global fashion house Gucci announced it will no longer use animal fur, beginning with its spring summer 2018 collection.The move has been welcomed by organisations like Humane Society International (HSI), The Humane Society of the United States (HSAS), and LAV-members of the Fur Free Alliance (FFA), a coalition of more than 40 animal protection organisations working together to end the fur trade.Gucci's President and CEO Marco Bizzarri announced the fur-free policy on Wednesday during the 2017 Kering Talk at The London College of Fashion, said a statement.Its fur-free policy includes mink, coyote, raccoon, dog, fox, rabbit, and karakul (otherwise known as Swakara, Persian lamb or astrakhan) and all others species specially bred or caught for fur.Kitty Block, President of HSI, said: "Gucci going fur-free is a huge game-changer. For this Italian powerhouse to end the use of fur because of the cruelty involved will have a huge ripple effect throughout the world of fashion."A staggering one hundred million animals a year still suffer for the fur industry, but that can only be sustained for as long as designers continue to use fur. So we commend Gucci's compassionate decision, and for helping to ensure that the future of fashion is fur-free."Marco Bizzarri, Gucci's President, and CEO said: "Being socially responsible is one of Gucci's core values, and we will continue to strive to do better for the environment and animals."With the help of HSUS and LAV, Gucci is excited to take this next step and hopes it will help inspire innovation and raise awareness, changing the luxury fashion industry for the better."The HSUS and LAV will continue to support Gucci in identifying and reducing its impact on animals and the environment.The company joins many other leading fashion brands and retailers like Armani, HUGO BOSS, Yoox Net-a-Porter, Stella McCartney and more in going fur-free, and will be part of the International Fur Free Retailer Program.FFA Chairman Joh Vinding said: "For decades, animals in the fur industry has been subjected to intense cruelty, living their entire lives in miserable, filthy cages. Gucci's new fur-free policy marks a game-changer for the whole luxury fashion industry to follow. Gucci is taking a bold stand for animals, showing the world that the future of fashion is fur-free."