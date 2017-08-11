Guide To Pairing Loafers With Different Outfits

Loafers can complement any attire ranging from traditional, formal to casual outfits and considered to be one of the most stylish footwear styles. From tassel loafers in suede leather to loafers crafted in velvet with quirky motifs, there are a lot of options to pick from in the market, suggest experts.Ishaan Sachdeva, Director at Alberto Torresi and Tabby Bhatia, Director at Voganow.com, have suggested few styles:* Available in varied styles, the most traditional being the penny loafers have witnessed profound popularity among youngsters. Apron toe penny loafers and wingtip medallion toe loafers crafted in premium leather in rich tones of tans, blacks and dark browns can brilliantly fit well with formal attires.* Another emerging shoe style is tassel loafers in suede leather which are incredibly stylish and give more of a semi-formal look.* A classic black loafer with side braiding can definitely get you noticed when teamed up with t-shirt, chinos and a blazer and can be a part of Friday dressing at your workplace.* Loafers crafted in genuine leather with interesting croco print detailing or in fringes with wingtip medallion toe give a formal touch to one's appearance.* On the other hand tassel loafers in suede or loafers crafted in velvet with quirky motifs embellishments in bright tones of navies, red or green goes well with informal attires.* For formal styling one can go for patent leather loafers with preppy blazer or tuxedos while for a semi-formal look, one can opt for classic solid colors that can complement staple trousers and crisp shirts.* During autumn-winter, a pair of loafers in shades of blue, red and olive green can be teamed with knitted sweater or zippers to give a classic casual styling essence.