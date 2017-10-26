Hailee Steinfeld Stars in New Athleisure Campaign for Mission

Hailee Steinfeld's latest fashion campaign for high-tech athleisure clothing brand Mission has been unveiled.The Oscar-nominated actress stars in the label's fall/winter campaign -- the second time she has posed for the brand, which specializes in temperature control technologies. The star can be seen sporting pieces from Mission's latest collection, which features the new ‘VaporActive' line -- a concept that combines patented 37.5 technology to rapidly evaporate and remove sweat with thermal fleece lining for outdoor workouts. New pieces for the season include streetwear-inspired full-length leggings, long-sleeve tops for layering and several outerwear options."This collection embodies my personal style -- edgy, functional, and feminine all at the same time," said Steinfeld in a statement. "I'm so excited for everyone to finally see what the Mission team has been working on for months!" She also took to Instagram to share a video mashup of herself sporting an oversized hoodie, minimalist crop top and baggy long-sleeved top from the collection, adding the caption: "New MISSION collection drops TODAY. I can't wait to see what your favorite pieces are. Can you guess mine?"The actress was first unveiled as a Mission brand ambassador back in April, and its new collection is in part inspired by her own personal style. "Hailee has been an amazing partner for Mission because of her eye for style and genuine love for our product," said Josh Shaw, Founder and CEO of the brand. "For our second collection and campaign together, we wanted to maintain our brand's technology DNA, and elevate the design and versatility of the line."It has been a busy year for Steinfeld, whose latest movie "Pitch Perfect 3" is set for release on December 22.