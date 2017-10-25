Halloween 2017: A Look Back At Ten Best Costumes Worn By Models Last Year

It has become a Halloween tradition for models and fashion icons to compete with one another for the scariest or craziest outfit. In 2016, Pauline Hoarau, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Jasmine Tookes caused a sensation on social media with their spectacular costumes which could provide some inspiration ahead of October 31. Take a look at the top ten looks from last year.The elder Hadid sister opted for a Scout outfit for Halloween 2016, adding a hint of the cow girl with her Stetson. This is an easy look to copy as you just have to team some unisex trousers with braces and a shirt with a few patches. Accessorize the look with a hat, a backpack and a scarf tied around your neck.Having previously disguised herself as an old woman, a fantasy creature and a butterfly for Halloween, Heidi Klum took a more sensible approach in 2016, as she came as ... herself! But she was accompanied by several clones throughout the evening, who were dressed and made up exactly like her. Now that is scary!Playing the iconic role of Elvira Hancock in "Scarface" for just one evening is possible, but only at Halloween. That's what model Devon Windsor did in 2016, posing in the long blue cocktail dress worn by Michelle Pfeiffer in one of the cult film's scenes.The American model went for the humorous approach last year with her ultra-kitsch Barbie outfit. With her bright pink bodysuit, fishnet tights, and hairband, she was a real Barbie girl!The Dutch model couldn't decide between a grunge bride and a spider theme last year, so she opted for a combination of both! Her outfit consisted of a shredded grey dress and a chain belt.Instagram: http://bit.ly/2yEIieWNo scary outfit for the Victoria's Secret Angel, who preferred to dress up as the famous Disney princess. The costume suited her perfectly, but could have been a little more frightening...The young model, who began her catwalk career this fall, went all-out punk last year. And she wasn't on her own, as her entire family -- Presley Gerber and Cindy Crawford included -- turned up with bright-colored, disheveled hair, leather clothes, safety pins and (false) piercings.Jessica Rabbit is the sexy charismatic cartoon character from "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" Alessandra Ambrosio transformed herself into the curvaceous redhead just for one crazy evening.While some prefer traditional costumes and others dress up as fictional characters, Claudia Schiffer has always been ahead of the pack. Last year, the supermodel wore a futuristic ensemble combining latex, bright colors and metallic sheen. Sexy!The French model chose the ever-popular witch costume for Halloween last year, but she stood out from the crowd with long platinum blonde hair rather than the usual black tresses. All that was missing was the broomstick.