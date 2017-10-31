Halloween 2017: Adele, Karlie Kloss, Kaia Gerber Sport The Best Beauty Looks
Surely one of the best makeup looks pulled off so far came from superstar Adele, whose take on a Halloween 'clown' involved some extreme metallic-hued glitter, sweeping eyeliner and rows of fake bottom lashes.
(Photo: Official Instagram account of Adele and Karlie Kloss)
Halloween is all about the costumes, but makeup plays a pretty important role in the proceedings, too. And although this year's scariest night out doesn't fall until Tuesday, the fashion world spent the weekend getting in some practice. We break down some of the best beauty looks.
Adele
Credit: @Adele
Surely one of the best makeup looks pulled off so far came from superstar Adele, whose take on a Halloween 'clown' involved some extreme metallic-hued glitter, sweeping eyeliner and rows of fake bottom lashes. The glamorous result was topped off with a beautifully rich burgundy lip and some big old-school curls.
Zoe Kravitz
The focus of Zoe Kravitz's "Fight Club"-themed costume was her spiky hairdo, which looks to have been created by tying up and pinning back various sections of the hair. A nude lip and cool pair of sunglasses completed the look.
Karlie Kloss
Credit: @Karlie Kloss
Supermodel Karlie Kloss opted for a traditionally vampy makeup look, centered on a blood-red, lacquered lip and some impeccably winged eyeliner. She kept her platinum hair simple and pulled back from her face for extra impact.
Duckie Thot
Credit: @Duckie Thot
Model Duckie Thot created a showstopping beauty look, using a brilliant yellow-gold eyeshadow and a dark lacquered lipstick to channel the legendary Egyptian ruler Cleopatra. She threw in an elaborate golden headdress for good measure.
Kaia Gerber
Credit: @Kaia
Model Kaia Gerber flashed back to the 1970s with a look that involved a sandy-colored long bob and bangs and generous helpings of aquamarine eyeshadow. A coral lip and huge silver hoop earrings also contributed to the retro vibe.
