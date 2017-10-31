GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Halloween 2017: Adele, Karlie Kloss, Kaia Gerber Sport The Best Beauty Looks

Surely one of the best makeup looks pulled off so far came from superstar Adele, whose take on a Halloween 'clown' involved some extreme metallic-hued glitter, sweeping eyeliner and rows of fake bottom lashes.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 31, 2017, 12:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Halloween 2017: Adele, Karlie Kloss, Kaia Gerber Sport The Best Beauty Looks
(Photo: Official Instagram account of Adele and Karlie Kloss)
Halloween is all about the costumes, but makeup plays a pretty important role in the proceedings, too. And although this year's scariest night out doesn't fall until Tuesday, the fashion world spent the weekend getting in some practice. We break down some of the best beauty looks.

Adele

Credit: @Adele

Surely one of the best makeup looks pulled off so far came from superstar Adele, whose take on a Halloween 'clown' involved some extreme metallic-hued glitter, sweeping eyeliner and rows of fake bottom lashes. The glamorous result was topped off with a beautifully rich burgundy lip and some big old-school curls.

Zoe Kravitz

The focus of Zoe Kravitz's "Fight Club"-themed costume was her spiky hairdo, which looks to have been created by tying up and pinning back various sections of the hair. A nude lip and cool pair of sunglasses completed the look.

Karlie Kloss

Credit: @Karlie Kloss

Supermodel Karlie Kloss opted for a traditionally vampy makeup look, centered on a blood-red, lacquered lip and some impeccably winged eyeliner. She kept her platinum hair simple and pulled back from her face for extra impact.

Duckie Thot

Credit: @Duckie Thot

Model Duckie Thot created a showstopping beauty look, using a brilliant yellow-gold eyeshadow and a dark lacquered lipstick to channel the legendary Egyptian ruler Cleopatra. She threw in an elaborate golden headdress for good measure.

Kaia Gerber

Credit: @Kaia

Model Kaia Gerber flashed back to the 1970s with a look that involved a sandy-colored long bob and bangs and generous helpings of aquamarine eyeshadow. A coral lip and huge silver hoop earrings also contributed to the retro vibe.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES