Handicrafts From Tihar To Adorn IITF Hunar Haat

Furniture, handloom, bakery and confectionery items made by Tihar jail inmates will be available for the first time at the Hunar Haat being organised by the Minority Affairs Ministry at India International Trade Fair (IITF) here.The Hunar Haat will be inaugurated by Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday and would go on till November 27."For the first time this year, we are going to display handicrafts made by inmates of Tihar jail at Hunar Haat. Since the Sachar Committee report said that a large number of inmates in India's jails are from the minority community, we thought these artisans should also get a chance," Naqvi said while speaking with media persons.He said that Hunar Haats organised by the Minority Affairs Ministry in various parts of the country, where artisans belonging to minority communities get a platform to display their craft and sell their wares, have been very successful."Through Hunar Haats we provide these artisans, even from remote parts of the country, a platform and a marketplace. They are also given travel and daily allowances. There have been instances where artisans got orders for their wares worth lakhs and crores of rupees at Hunar Haats," Naqvi said."It has become a successful mission to provide employment and employment opportunities at national as well as international markets for thousands of master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts," he added.This year 130 artisans from 20 states and Union Territories are participating, which include 30 women artisans.Naqvi said these artisans have brought with them very exquisite pieces of handicraft and handloom work like cane, bamboo and jute products of Assam; Tussar, Geeja and Matka silk of Bhagalpur; traditional jewellery, lac bangles and jewellery from Rajasthan and Telangana; Kantha products of West Bengal; brocades of Varanasi; Lucknawi chikan work and zari zardozi and Khurja ceramic products etc.He said the Hunar Haats are being organised by his Ministry under the USTTAD (Upgrading Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/Crafts for Development) scheme. The USTTAD scheme aims at preserving and promoting the rich heritage of the traditional arts and crafts of the minority communities.