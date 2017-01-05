Birthday Special: 5 Style Cues You Can Take From Deepika Padukone

It’s an important night and you’re desperately looking for that perfect outfit, but you just can’t seem to find anything that can help you stand out. Have you found yourself in the similar situation? If yes, read on! Whether she is making an appearance to promote her films or walking the red carpet, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone knows how to make heads turn. From opting for the right ensemble to picking the perfect accessories and sporting the right hairdo, there are several style cues we all can take from Deepika.

Be classy yet sassy!

Image: Instagram/ Deepika Padukone

You can look sexy without trying too hard, and there is no actress other than Deepika Padukone who can prove this in the most effective way. What to show and what to conceal, Deepika knows it really well. The trick is to flash and tease!

Pick out some flattering fits.

Image: Instagram/ Deepika Padukone

Not every girl is successful in identifying her body shape and opt for dress styles that give her the most flattering fits. But that isn't the case with Deepika. She ensure all her clothes fit perfectly.

Don’t shy away from experimenting.

Image: Instagram/ Deepika Padukone

While she likes adhering to what works best for her, Deepika doesn’t show any qualms in trying new styles out. Without abandoning what suits her the most, her ability to experiment continues to inspire many.

No harm im putting comfort first.

Image: Instagram/ Deepika Padukone

This is undoubtedly the best way to get noticed. This applies to makeup as well as wardrobe. There have been occasions when Deepika caught everyone’s attention even though she kept the accessories to a minimum and still made timeless style statements. But yes, she wore minimal makeup in a manner that it highlighted the best features of her face.

Create a personalised look!

Image: Instagram/ Deepika Padukone

Deepika pays acute attention to the clothing designs, impressive cuts, and different styles which is why she has been successful at not just looking the best, but also creating a personal look. High on fashion, but also superior on comfort! The actress had herself mentioned in an interview that her personal style is a lot like her onscreen character Piku.