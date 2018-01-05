Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: A Look At The Actress' Most Experimental Fashion Choices; See Pics
From embracing fashion trends like a pro, flaunting bold and risque outfits with panache and grace, gracing magazine covers in style, promoting her films sporting modish outfits to setting trends and inspiring fashion enthusiasts along the way, Deepika has done it all with great sophistication and confidence.
(Photo: Deepika Padukone/ Yogen Shah)
Right from her modelling days until now, when she is literally ruling Bollywood and the hearts of millions of fans across the country with her spectacular performances and impressive fashionable appearances, actress Deepika Padukone's fashion sense has evolved greatly. And as she turns 32 today, we take a look at how she has experimented with her looks and aced the fashion game in 2017.
From embracing fashion trends with ease, flaunting bold and risque outfits with panache and grace, gracing magazine covers in style, promoting her films in modish outfits to setting trends and inspiring fashion enthusiasts along the way, Deepika has done it all with great sophistication and confidence.
Besides sporting what's in trend, we have also witnessed how Deepika likes to improvise and add a personal touch to everything she dons. From adding twists to her garments and taking fashion trends to the next level, as a fashionista, Deepika has always been experimenting with her looks. And, it wouldn't be wrong to say, that the B-town beauty has almost always successfully managed to pull off her experimental attires, nailing each look, every time.
When it comes to style and fashion, Deepika has rarely disappointed with her looks. Be it in reel life or real, the diva's sartorial choices have been quite daring, unconventional and at the same time classy and graceful. Be it at the airport or at an event, Deepika's fashion choices have stunned onlookers each time. But, here are 5 times the actress sported a look that isn't really everybody's cup of tea, and totally slayed it. Take a look.
Taking the statement sleeves to a whole new level and combining it with the metallic trend that was a rage in 2017, Deepika sported this bold Monisha Jaising strapless molten gold lame gown that featured a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017. The diva totally nailed the look as she graced the red carpet radiating glamour and oomph.
Take a look.
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
If there's someone who knows how to combine trends and make a statement, it has to be Deepika. While pant suits, monochrome and metallic were one of the most talked about and embraced trends in 2017, the Bollywood diva aced the fashion game by combining the styles together and taking her fashion game to another level. The star slayed it in a sleek Monisha Jaising poison ivy lamé suit at the closing of the prestigious MAMI Film Festival. In fact, if you notice, Deepika had opted for a sleek hairstyle, again one of the most embraced hairstyles trends last year.
Seems like Deepika is on a roll and is leaving no stone unturned in putting her A-game forward.
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
Deepika's catchy fashion choices have always been the talking point in fashion circles and on most occasion the B-town beauty has impressed the fashion connoisseurs with her sartorial choices And, this time too, Deepika did not fail to impress. For her debut Cannes International Film Festival appearance, the Padmavati star made a stylish entry in a Marchesa F/W 2017 gown, looking absolutely ethereal, bold and classy.
Deepika's ravishing look had the fashion circle talking once again as she nailed the look to perfection. While the garment revealed it also concealed at the same time. It was the perfect outfit the star could have opted to don at one of the most glamorous red carpet events of the year.
The actress teamed her stunning outfit with Jimmy Choo heels, bag and De Grisogono jewels. Her on point makeup which included a range of cosmetics - bold lips in L'Oreal Paris Tint Caresse in Plum Blossom, Super Liner Black Lacquer and La Palette nude eye-shadow in beige finished with dollops of Superstar Mascara - and hair open in soft waves with center parting only accentuated her look.
Take a look.
Credit: @Deepika Padukone
Credit: @Deepika Padukone
Deepika has been quite experimental when it comes to donning the traditional Indian six yard wonder as well. While the star has often expressed her love for the traditional drape by sporting it at various occassions, recently, the diva was snapped in sarees at different occasion wherein her sarees had a twist or two to give a fresh look to her appearance. From adding a jacket with feather detailing, teaming the saree with a cape to adding a long trail to the traditional attire, she's aced the saree look in style.
Take a look.
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
Pulling off a color-block look can be extremely challenging. But, Deepika did fantastically well when she sported a Prabal Gurung outfit that featured a superman styled cape, during Padmavati promotions last year. While she pulled off the garment effortlessly, she maintained the glamour quotient with her charming personality. The star tamed the outfit with a wide belt, and Aquazurra metallic pumps to round off the look. And even though not many in the fashion circle were impressed with Deepika's look, we would like to give it to her for the attempt.
Take a look.
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
From embracing fashion trends with ease, flaunting bold and risque outfits with panache and grace, gracing magazine covers in style, promoting her films in modish outfits to setting trends and inspiring fashion enthusiasts along the way, Deepika has done it all with great sophistication and confidence.
Besides sporting what's in trend, we have also witnessed how Deepika likes to improvise and add a personal touch to everything she dons. From adding twists to her garments and taking fashion trends to the next level, as a fashionista, Deepika has always been experimenting with her looks. And, it wouldn't be wrong to say, that the B-town beauty has almost always successfully managed to pull off her experimental attires, nailing each look, every time.
When it comes to style and fashion, Deepika has rarely disappointed with her looks. Be it in reel life or real, the diva's sartorial choices have been quite daring, unconventional and at the same time classy and graceful. Be it at the airport or at an event, Deepika's fashion choices have stunned onlookers each time. But, here are 5 times the actress sported a look that isn't really everybody's cup of tea, and totally slayed it. Take a look.
Taking the statement sleeves to a whole new level and combining it with the metallic trend that was a rage in 2017, Deepika sported this bold Monisha Jaising strapless molten gold lame gown that featured a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017. The diva totally nailed the look as she graced the red carpet radiating glamour and oomph.
Take a look.
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
If there's someone who knows how to combine trends and make a statement, it has to be Deepika. While pant suits, monochrome and metallic were one of the most talked about and embraced trends in 2017, the Bollywood diva aced the fashion game by combining the styles together and taking her fashion game to another level. The star slayed it in a sleek Monisha Jaising poison ivy lamé suit at the closing of the prestigious MAMI Film Festival. In fact, if you notice, Deepika had opted for a sleek hairstyle, again one of the most embraced hairstyles trends last year.
Seems like Deepika is on a roll and is leaving no stone unturned in putting her A-game forward.
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
Deepika's catchy fashion choices have always been the talking point in fashion circles and on most occasion the B-town beauty has impressed the fashion connoisseurs with her sartorial choices And, this time too, Deepika did not fail to impress. For her debut Cannes International Film Festival appearance, the Padmavati star made a stylish entry in a Marchesa F/W 2017 gown, looking absolutely ethereal, bold and classy.
Deepika's ravishing look had the fashion circle talking once again as she nailed the look to perfection. While the garment revealed it also concealed at the same time. It was the perfect outfit the star could have opted to don at one of the most glamorous red carpet events of the year.
The actress teamed her stunning outfit with Jimmy Choo heels, bag and De Grisogono jewels. Her on point makeup which included a range of cosmetics - bold lips in L'Oreal Paris Tint Caresse in Plum Blossom, Super Liner Black Lacquer and La Palette nude eye-shadow in beige finished with dollops of Superstar Mascara - and hair open in soft waves with center parting only accentuated her look.
Take a look.
Credit: @Deepika Padukone
Credit: @Deepika Padukone
Deepika has been quite experimental when it comes to donning the traditional Indian six yard wonder as well. While the star has often expressed her love for the traditional drape by sporting it at various occassions, recently, the diva was snapped in sarees at different occasion wherein her sarees had a twist or two to give a fresh look to her appearance. From adding a jacket with feather detailing, teaming the saree with a cape to adding a long trail to the traditional attire, she's aced the saree look in style.
Take a look.
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
Pulling off a color-block look can be extremely challenging. But, Deepika did fantastically well when she sported a Prabal Gurung outfit that featured a superman styled cape, during Padmavati promotions last year. While she pulled off the garment effortlessly, she maintained the glamour quotient with her charming personality. The star tamed the outfit with a wide belt, and Aquazurra metallic pumps to round off the look. And even though not many in the fashion circle were impressed with Deepika's look, we would like to give it to her for the attempt.
Take a look.
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Faf du Plessis: Meet the Man Who Drives to De-stress & Loves Body Art
- Dutt Biopic Starring Ranbir Kapoor to Release on June 29
- Sunny Deol to Star in the Debut Film of Dimple Kapadia's Nephew Karan Kapadia
- Serena Williams Joins Long List of Top Ranked Absentees at Australian Open
- Top 5 Automatic Cars With Best Fuel Efficiency in India – Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Alto K10 and More