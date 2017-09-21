Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A Look At Her Style Game
As actress Kareena Kapoor Khan turns a year older today, we take a look at some of her fashion moments.
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Yogen Shah)
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been in news of late first for her pregnancy, maternity style and then for her post-delivery transformation, is in the process to rule the Hindi film industry with her upcoming film Veerey Di Wedding. But all this while and even before, the one thing that has been constant in the actress's life is her A-game when it comes to fashion.
A fashionista in her own right, Kareena is known for her 'effortless' style and for pulling off any outfit with elegance and panache.
From flaunting her baby bump in a red hot gown, acing the maternity fashion, walking the ramp for designer Sabyasachi in an embellished lehenga while she was heavily pregnant to shedding all the post-pregnancy weight and featuring on the cover of a leading fashion magazine showing off her svelte figure, Kareena has done it all with grace.
Credit: @Poonam Damania
Credit: @Mohit Rai
So, as the stunning actress turns a year older, we take a look at some of her fashion moments which truly define the B-town diva's fashion quotient.
Impressive casual style
When it comes to acing the casual and comfortable look, there no denying the fact that Bebo's name must feature on the list. She surely knows how to rock basic outfit as well as a heavily embellished ensemble, all in a day's work!
Credit: @Poonam Damania
Acing maternity fashion
By wearing what she felt comfortable in, flaunting her baby bump on a magazine's cover to doing photoshoots, promoting brands, making public appearances, Kareena did everything in style that she would normally do as an actress even while she was pregnant. The actress made headlines each time she stepped out during her pregnancy for her stunning, and at times bold, sartorial choices and slaying it. In the true sense, Bebo totally redefined maternity style.
Post pregnancy style
Immediately after Taimur's delivery, within 45 days so to say, the diva walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2017 for designer Anita Dongre. The 37-year-old actress walked the ramp in a hand-crafted embroidery ensemble created by the ace designer under her 'Alchemy' collection and totally nailed the look.
Bollywood Actress Kareena Kapoor showcases a creation by designerr Anita Dongre at the grand finale of Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Post delivery transformation
Kareena, who has seldom gone wrong with her sartorial choices, is a true style chameleon. From owning Faraz Manan's golden gown featuring thigh-high slit and plunging neckline with elan, looking stunning in a yellow ensemble while shooting in London for a brand, nailing the ethnic look in a Raw Mango ‘Mashru' kurta with ‘Vrinda’ organza odhani and 'Shikargarh’ deep blue brocade lehenga, to rocking a figure-hugging Poem dusty gold and black off-shouldered ensemble which featured long slit sleeves and a plunging neckline, the actress has never failed to amaze and inspire.
Credit: @Poonam Damania
Credit: @Poonam Damania
Credit: @Poonam Damania
Credit: @Poonam Damania
Trend Setter
Of course actress Kareena Kapoor Khan kicked off the 'gym look' trend. She is one actress who can pull off her no-make up look with equal ease and confidence as her glam look. On more than one occasion, we have seen the actress effortlessly pose for shutterbugs outside the gym while she is in her no-glam avatar.
Kareena Kapoor at Gym in bandra, Mumbai. (Image:Yogen Shah)
Kareena Kapoor at 'I Think Fitness' Gym in Bandra, Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
