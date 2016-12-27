Happy Birthday Salman Khan: 10 On Screen Looks Only The Actor Could Have Pulled Off

As the megastar Salman Khan turns a year older today, we trace his journey from being a debutante to becoming the trend setter in terms of hairstyles and looks. Taking the hairdo game up a notch, Salman has always been experimenting with his looks, sometimes in quirky ways that definitely gives an edge to the Dabangg actor.

Beginning from the pre-six-pack abs era, Salman sported a chocolate boy image when he made his Bollywood debut.

Image: Youtube/ A screengrab from Maine Pyar Kiya's song

With his full hair days and classic love stories, the way he donned his leather jacket managed to sway away millions of girls.

Image: Youtube/ A screengrab from Maine Pyar Kiya's song

You just can’t deny the fact that Salman was one of the most innocent looking actors of bollywood. Just a subtle smile from the man and the magic happened. Remember the mania when Salman went shirtless for the iconic song 'Oh Oh Jaane Jaana..'? Oh-so-hot might just be an understatement here.

Image: Youtube/ A screengrab from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kiya's song

During the Hum Aapke Hain Koun buzz, one can’t ignore the sight where Salman’s hairline was evidently receding.

Image: Youtube/ A still from Hum Aaapke Kaun Hai's song

Then came a time when the trend setting Tere Naam was released. Every nuk, every corner you could see a man carrying off the Radhe’s quirky hairstyle with middle partition and long bangs. It indeed wrecked a havoc!

Image: Youtube/ A screengrab from Tere Naam's trailer

In Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Salman decided to go for a little fringy hairstyle. Only Salman could have pulled off the role of a simple innocent boy with visible fringes on his head.

Image: Youtube/ A screengrab from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's song

With a slight side partition on point side locks and a moustache to complete the look, Salman patented the ‘Dabangg’ look.

Image: Youtube/ A screengrab from Dabbang's song

In ‘Veer’, Salman went a step ahead and pulled off long brown heroic looks which did create quite a buzz in the town.

Image: Youtube/ A screengrab from Veer's scene

Doesn’t Salman Khan remind you of Hulk Hogan? Despite opting for such an offbeat hairdo, Salman managed to become the talk of the town.

Image: Youtube/ A screengrab from Suryavanshi's song

Last but definitely not the least.

Once Salman Khan made headlines because the actor decided to go completely bald. As per the reports, Salman Khan got a hair transplant back then. Due to which some people believe the bald look was just a result of the failed hair transplant treatment.