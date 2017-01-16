Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Tips Every Bollywood Newcomer Can Learn From Him

Like majority of the newcomers in Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra decided to come down to Mumbai when he was just 18. Sidharth, who kicked off his career with modelling, decided to quit it to turn an actor. After working as an assistant director to Karan Johar on popular film My Name Is Khan, he decided to make his acting debut with KJo’s directorial Student Of The Year. And since then, he has been doing just about everything to prove his mettle. As he turns a year older, we tell you 5 tips that you could learn from him.

There are scripts that asks actors to put on a certain type of look to do justice to his characters. This is precisely why actors don’t mind giving chocolate boy looks a miss. Sidharth shows how there is something really intriguing about his rough and rugged look.

No looking back...photo credit @rohanshrestha #never #regret #fight #move #forward A photo posted by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jul 23, 2015 at 8:09am PDT

Look at the ease with which he can pull off the look. While others have to be trained, Sidharth is effortless.

First train experience in NZ #transalpine #SidNZ #NZmustdo #trenchcoat #rules A photo posted by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Nov 12, 2016 at 4:31pm PST

Sidharth isn’t just a fitness freak, he is also an adventure sports enthusiast, which helps him learn new fitness techniques for his films.



It’s great to be back in @purenewzealand. First stop: @annadalenz #SidNZ #NZMustDo #outdoor #cycle #workout A photo posted by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Nov 10, 2016 at 1:06am PST

Each time he sheds his shirts, he ends up heating things up!

#throwback morning ! A photo posted by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Mar 3, 2016 at 7:03pm PST

Whether he is on the set or busy with a photoshoot, Sidharth is happy flaunting his shirtless sightings.

Chulling ! Shot by @ridburman A photo posted by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Feb 19, 2016 at 12:22am PST

"In order for the light to shine so brightly, the darkness must be present" debbie allen A photo posted by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Apr 2, 2015 at 8:13am PDT

Sidharth certainly knows the importance of right clothing because it gives one enough time and opportunity to make his case and inspire others. And dressing sharp is the first step towards becoming a person one can look up to.

