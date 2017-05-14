Gone are the days when mothers were typical personifications of everything emotional. The new-age mothers are as practical as they're emotionally bonded with their children. Even the narratives of Bollywood while representing the motherly figures have changed.

When it comes to our film industry, everything is as glam as it can be. And for celebrity mothers, it means a lot more than maintaining a perfect figure after delivery.

From putting the best fashion foot forward to being friends with their children to clicking the perfect selfies; there's nothing that these supermoms can't do!

On this Mother's Day, a day meant to celebrate and cherish motherhood by all means, we bring you some of the most glamorous and definitely the fittest mothers with their bundles of joy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Yogen Shah

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Image: Instagram/ Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh

Image: Instagram/ Genelia D'Souza

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image: Yogen Shah

Lara Dutta Bhupati

Image: Instagram/ Lara Dutta

Malaika Arora Khan

Image: Instagram/ Malaika Arora Khan

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Image: Instagram/ Madhuri Dixit Nene

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Yogen Shah

Twinkle Khanna

Image: Instagram/ Twinkle Khanna

Sridevi

Image: Instagram/ Sridevi

Kajol

Image: Instagram/ Kajol

Sonali Bendre