Happy Mother's Day 2017: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra And Other Glamorous Mothers Of Bollywood
Gone are the days when mothers were typical personifications of everything emotional. The new-age mothers are as practical as they're emotionally bonded with their children. Even the narratives of Bollywood while representing the motherly figures have changed.
When it comes to our film industry, everything is as glam as it can be. And for celebrity mothers, it means a lot more than maintaining a perfect figure after delivery.
From putting the best fashion foot forward to being friends with their children to clicking the perfect selfies; there's nothing that these supermoms can't do!
On this Mother's Day, a day meant to celebrate and cherish motherhood by all means, we bring you some of the most glamorous and definitely the fittest mothers with their bundles of joy.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Image: Instagram/ Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh
Image: Instagram/ Genelia D'Souza
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Lara Dutta Bhupati
Malaika Arora Khan
Image: Instagram/ Malaika Arora Khan
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Image: Instagram/ Madhuri Dixit Nene
Karisma Kapoor
Twinkle Khanna
Image: Instagram/ Twinkle Khanna
Sridevi
Kajol
Sonali Bendre
Image: Instagram/ Sonali Bendre
