1-min read

Happy Mother's Day 2017: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra And Other Glamorous Mothers Of Bollywood

News18.com

Updated: May 14, 2017, 8:07 AM IST
Gone are the days when mothers were typical personifications of everything emotional. The new-age mothers are as practical as they're emotionally bonded with their children. Even the narratives of Bollywood while representing the motherly figures have changed.

When it comes to our film industry, everything is as glam as it can be. And for celebrity mothers, it means a lot more than maintaining a perfect figure after delivery.

From putting the best fashion foot forward to being friends with their children to clicking the perfect selfies; there's nothing that these supermoms can't do!

On this Mother's Day, a day meant to celebrate and cherish motherhood by all means, we bring you some of the most glamorous and definitely the fittest mothers with their bundles of joy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

kareenakapoortaimurkaranjoharyashhirooImage: Yogen Shah

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

mothersday-3Image: Instagram/ Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh

mothersday-1Image: Instagram/ Genelia D'Souza

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

mothersday-4Image: Yogen Shah

Lara Dutta Bhupati

mothersday-5Image: Instagram/ Lara Dutta

Malaika Arora Khan

mothersday-10Image: Instagram/ Malaika Arora Khan

Madhuri Dixit Nene

mothersday-7Image: Instagram/ Madhuri Dixit Nene

Karisma Kapoor

mothersday-6Image: Yogen Shah

Twinkle Khanna

mothersday-9Image: Instagram/ Twinkle Khanna

Sridevi

mothersday-8Image: Instagram/ Sridevi

Kajol

mothersday-11Image: Instagram/ Kajol

Sonali Bendre

mothersday-12Image: Instagram/ Sonali Bendre

First Published: May 14, 2017, 8:06 AM IST
