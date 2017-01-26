Happy To Get Padma Shri Now: Sanjeev Kapoor

New Delhi: Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who was on Wednesday named for the Padma Shri - India's fourth highest civilian honour - says he has no regrets that he wasn't considered for it earlier in his over three-decade-long journey in the hospitality industry. Now that he has got it, he will simply enjoy the moment.

Kapoor, who will be conferred with the honour for his contribution in the culinary section, said: "I am very happy that I am getting it now.

"When you do something or start something, you want to get a reward or recognition as early as possible. But the way your mind thinks, that may not be always right. You don't know everything and the way the world works.

"When you get it, it's the right time and the best time. I have never regretted that I have never got it before. Now I've got it so, I will enjoy it."

A popular name in Indian households, thanks to his TV show Khana Khazana, Kapoor owns a chain of restaurants, Yellow Chilli, and even launched his own channel Food Food in 2011.

He has received many awards, including the Mercury Gold Award in Geneva, Switzerland.

Kapoor says he wants to prepare a special meal for all the recipients of the awards, which will be conferred on the winners later this year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"I want to offer my specialties to all the people who are getting this recognition. I want to prepare a special meal for them. I will seriously propose that," he said.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Abu Dhabi in August, 2015, Kapoor was flown in especially to prepare a meal for the vegetarian prime minister.