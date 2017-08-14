News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
A Breath of Fresh Air: Air-purifying Houseplant Anthurium
Anthurium is a natural filter for ammonia and xylene.
Anthurium (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Caprices de fleurs)
Plants are not just decorative -- many are natural air filters that work to clean up the indoor environment, absorbing irritating or harmful chemicals from the air. We find out more about anthurium with French online florist Caprice de Fleurs.
Origins and specifications
Red anthuriums are also called "tongues of fire" because of their bright red, shiny, heart-shaped blossoms. This plant originates from South America. Its flowers may be red, pink, or white. Anthurium is a natural filter for ammonia and xylene. Beware, however: the plant's sap and leaves may cause allergies in sensitive people.
Where to put it
Anthurium needs a lot of light but, as with many plants, it must avoid direct sunlight, and it needs dampness to develop and blossom. It should ideally be placed indoors, beside a window, at a temperature between 18°C and 21°C.
How to look after it
Anthurium requires a little attention: as it cannot bear dry air, you will have to spray a little water on the leaves during the winter. Likewise, it must be repotted each year in a pot with a hole in the bottom. As the plant ages, potting will only be necessary every other year.
