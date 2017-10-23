As The Temperature Starts to Drop, Tips on Choosing Cold Weather Running Gear

As we head into fall now is a good time for runners to think about how to choose kit to keep warm and prevent injury during the cooler months.Here we round up some expert tips on how to choose sportswear that will ensure comfort in the cold and maximize performance throughout the season.Running shoes are a key staple to your wardrobe, so go to a specialist store to have them test your stride and see what shoe would fit you best. If you're a fan of trail running, or if you might be running outdoors on uneven surfaces or in wetter conditions, National Cross Country Running champion and trail runner Lesley Paterson recommends looking out for shoes with more grip on the soles, and more heel and ankle support to help prevent twisting your ankle. If in doubt ask in your local running store.The weather during fall and winter can be unpredictable, so ultra-marathon runner and founder of sportswear label Boom Boom Athletica Ann Johansson recommends investing in a variety of gear for your environment. She recommends a top and tights as a good basis for your running wardrobe and then thinking about how you want to layer up over the top. Johansson recommends testing your kit by standing still -- if you are warm, you have too many clothes on, it is better to feel a little cold (but not frozen) when you start, because within a few minutes you will want to start taking layers of clothes off.Johansson also recommends buying kit which uses high tech fabrics that include compression to help protect muscles, 4-way stretch for comfort, and with moisture management and quick drying properties to help keep you dry and comfortable during your run. If you want a natural fabric she recommends merino wool for lightweight warmth.