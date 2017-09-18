Back to School Time: 9 Reasons Why it is a Good Time to Book Your Child an Eye Exam

It's back-to-school time, and with days spent reading books and concentrating on the board, physicians from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Ophthalmology think it could also be the time to get children's eyes checked."More often than not, vision problems go unnoticed until children begin school," said Associate Professor of Ophthalmology Marcela Frazier, "Children grow up naturally adapting to vision issues, so when they get into school and start reading and learning, that is when parents and teachers begin to notice certain problems."A thorough eye exam can detect a variety of eye conditions that if left untreated in a child could affect eye health later in life, potentially even leading to partial or complete loss of sight.The team also remind parents that even a small change in vision can cause eye strain and affect a child's performance in school, with Frazier explaining that, "Vision isn't the first culprit parents think of when their child is struggling in school, but it can be playing a part in their child's poor school or sports performance."Here they give nine signs for parents to look out that suggest children may need an eye exam.When children strain their eyes to focus, this causes headaches over extended periods of time.If your child feels their eyes are burning, itching, or tired, this is eye fatigue. It might be difficult to notice these symptoms in a child, but if they are falling behind in reading comprehension or try to avoid reading activities, this might be the culprit.If a child's visual processing seems slower than it should, this might be a sign there is a vision issue. A child with an untreated vision problem might perform poorly in sports due to clumsiness, poor hand-eye coordination, inability to focus or skewed depth perception.Squinting does not damage eyes, but it might be a sign that a child needs glasses. By squinting, a child is subconsciously attempting to make the pupil smaller, therefore letting in less light. This technique enhances a child's focus that might be potentially blurry.If a child rubs his/her eyes while trying to concentrate on an activity, particularly reading, or while being active, it could also be a sign that the child has a vision problem.Good vision is essential for students of all ages to reach their full academic potential. If a child seems disinterested in reading, is sidetracked easily, does not understand material read, or reads the same sentence multiple times, it might be time to schedule an eye exam.It is important for parents to remember that children do not have a concept of poor vision, so they might not always tell you when they cannot read something their teacher writes on the blackboard. As a result, his/her grades can suffer.It is a myth that sitting too close to electronic devices can hurt your eyes, but if a child is sitting too close to the TV or holding a book too close to his/her face, it might be a sign of a vision problem. Leaning closely in to read text or see images on the television might often mean a child is living with nearsightedness.Using a finger to track the words can be typical behavior for a child who is learning to read, but it's also a good idea to pay attention to this behavior -- he or she should eventually be able to focus on the words without losing place.