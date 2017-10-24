Bipasha Basu Takes on Zumba to Stay Fit

Actress and fitness enthusiast Bipasha Basu says Zumba is her newfound secret to staying fit and that she has never felt so passionate about working out."I simply love the Zumba programme. I was first attracted to it when I heard its contagious music and rhythms and decided to take a class with renowned Zumba master trainer Sucheta Pal. I was hooked. I have never felt this passionate about fitness."It's all about feeling the music, enjoying the moves and allowing it to inspire you to be fitter and healthier," Bipasha said in a statement.She feels the dance-based exercise routine also gives an emotional boost."It is not (only) about physical transformation. The workout actually makes you smile. It's a great emotional boost to my day and any weight loss is an added bonus," she added.Pal said: "Bipasha brings high energy to everything she does. It was so exciting to have the pleasure to train her and I know she will join me in making Zumba a lifestyle for millions of Indians who love and follow her fitness regimen everyday."