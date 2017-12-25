Video Wall

Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Are Protein Drinks Harmful?

First published: December 25, 2017, 3:17 PM IST | Updated: 5 hours ago
Many people have the pre-conceived notion that protein drinks are harmful for the body. But, one must know that sometimes your diet plan may not be enough to suffice your protein requirement. In such cases one can consume protein supplements. In this episode of Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi, the actor talks about the importance of protein shakes.
