Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Crunches Are The Key To Get Flat Abs

First published: September 20, 2017, 2:15 PM IST | Updated: 7 mins ago
Although, crunches might help strengthen and tone the ab muscles but they won't burn the excess layer of fat over them. In this episode of Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi, the actor tells you how to get the perfectly shaped abs.
