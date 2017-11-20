Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Working Out on Empty Stomach Will Help You Lose Weight Quicker

Video Wall

First published: November 20, 2017, 2:14 PM IST | Updated: 41 mins ago
Many people believe that working out on an empty stomach can help lose weight quicker. But, this isn't true. A pre-workout snack or a light meal can help burn body fat faster. In this episode of Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi, tells you all about importance of proper meal for your workout to yield results.
