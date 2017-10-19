Diwali 2017: Here's How You Can Observe a Healthy & Safe Diwali

The festival of lights is a five-day long fiesta which is celebrated across the country. People perform Lakshmi puja, decorate their houses, distribute sweets and spend time with their family on the occassion.But, like all other festival seasons, Diwali is also the time of unhealthy binge eating and weight gain. It is also a bad time for people suffering from respiratory problems.Therefore, it is very important to maintain safety and health during this time. Here are few tips to be kept in mind while enjoying the festival:1. People suffering from respiratory problems should make sure they keep inhaler within reach as the smoke from crackers make trigger their allergies.2. It is difficult not to fall into the sweet cravings trap. You may want to relish another piece of the mouth-watering sweets but you have to control your urge to take another bite.3. Check on the quantity of food you consume. Instead of going for large portions try and stick to smaller portions.4. Eat nuts, seeds and dried fruits as these are healthier options. But, make sure they are consumed in the right quantity.5. Stay hydrated and drink water infused with lime, mint, berries, cucumber and any other citrus fruit. You can also include low caloric smoothies, juices, coconut water in your diet.6. If you are finding it difficult to hit the gym then try and walk as much as possible, take the stairs and do some stretching exercises.7. If you have already consumed a lot of calories during the day, make sure You can either have a glass of milk, buttermilk, cold coffee, fruit salad or try some low-carb fat-free foods.