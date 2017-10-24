Elli Avrram Brings to You The Benefits of Bollywood Style Dancing

Bollywood dancing is an interesting form of workout as it boosts your coordination, rhythm and balance. A fun way to get lean, the movements in Bollywood dancing help in toning muscle groups such as the calves and the core. The steps also help loosening up the whole body by keeping joints well-lubricated which thereby prevents arthritis. Apart from improving flexibility, it also helps in lowering blood pressure, reducing bad cholesterol, increasing good cholesterol, lowering body fat content and increasing insulin reactivity.



In this episode of Keep Fit With Elli Avrram, the actor brings to you the benefits of Bollywood style dancing.

The actor also shows her self-choreographed piece of Bollywood dancing.