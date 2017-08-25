Experts Call to Merge Patient-friendly Technologies With Medical Tourism

Integration of patient-friendly technologies with medical tourism can boost the flow of foreign patients in India and also keep them well informed about their decisions on the hospitals, said health experts on Thursday.They said that the revenue from medical tourism in India is worth $3 billion currently, however, it has put a target of $8 billion by 2020.Speaking at the fourth Healthcare Summit and Awards organised here by India Virtual Hospital and Healthcare Eco-System Partner of Business World, Neerav Goyal, Head of Apollo Liver Transplant at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said: "At this juncture technology can play a major role and can change the whole dynamics. However, the use of technology in medical tourism is still at nascent stage in India and the digital benefits are yet to reach the medical travellers."Stating that technology can immensely contribute for boosting of medical tourism, Goyal said with right and relevant dissemination of information, it can empower patients to take informed decisions."For instance, e-diagnoses and e-consultations may inform medical travellers of their options before they travel. Electronic health records and digitised medical devices help health care providers to easily make more informed decisions," he said.