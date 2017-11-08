F1 Star Mika Hakkinen To Visit India For 'Don't Drink And Drive' Campaign

Former F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen will be visiting India for a campaign to urge people never to drink and drive, and he will also drive with winners of a contest in Mumbai and Gurugram.Hakkinen will be here as the global responsible drinking ambassador of Johnnie Walker - The Journey.Its #JOINTHEPACT campaign has been spearheaded by Hakkinen for 10 years, and it is brought to life through F1 asking consumers from across the globe to make a commitment to never drink and drive through making a personal pledge."Driving a Formula 1 car is about staying in control. I believe that I have a responsibility as a driver and role model to help address the hugely important issue of responsible drinking. Johnnie Walker The Journey's #JOINTHEPACT is a commitment to staying in control and putting the safety of yourself, your passengers and other people ahead of everything else," the Finnish great, who retired from professional racing in 2001, said in a statement."It may sound simple, but unfortunately there are still people who think it is acceptable to drink and drive and I am determined to do all I can to help change these attitudes. I appeal to all to make the choice to never drink and drive. We're confident that people will get the message and make a personal commitment to get home safely and join the pact," he added.Hakkinen will drive with contest winners in Mumbai and drive around selected guests in Gurugram in the Caparo T1 supercar. In Gurugram, at Ambience Island, a mini motorsports carnival will be set up.