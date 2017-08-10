Healthy Foods To Eat During Monsoon

Rainy Season is when chances of stomach infection can increase due to faulty eating habits. One can reduce the chances of such health complications easily by making a few alterations to their daily diet, says experts.Mehar Rajput, Nutritionist and Dietitian, dole out tips on how one can take care of infection:* Include garlic, pepper, ginger, asafoetida, jeera powder, turmeric and coriander in food as it help enhance digestion and improve immunity.* Should prefer boiled water during rainy season because germs are present in water. Have medium to low salt food and avoid heavy salty food as they are responsible for high blood pressure, promoting bloating and water retention.* Non-vegetarians should go in for lighter meat preparations like stew and soups. But be careful about the fish and prawns. Avoid too much of fish and meat this season with heavy curries.* Include warm dal or soup in your diet. Add spices like turmeric, clove, black pepper and sauf in it.* Consuming hot soups during monsoon can reduce inflammation and help fight infection.* Avoid taking food and vegetables in raw form. Like raw sprouts, they can cause indigestion and lead to gastric problems.* Turmeric is not only a great antibiotic but is also known to have anti-inflammatory and healing properties which can really help in reducing inflammation in the digestive system.* Sauf water can be consumed after every meal in order to help you digest food and reduce the chances of gastric problems.