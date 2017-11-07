HIV-positive Cooks to Host Canada's First HIV Pop-up Eatery

To reduce the stigma that people living with HIV/AIDS experience, a team of more than a dozen HIV-positive cooks will open Canada's first HIV pop-up eatery in Toronto this week.Led by chef Matt Basile of Fidel Gastro in Toronto, a team of 14 HIV-positive cooks aim to debunk myths surrounding the condition, by playing hosts to a two-day dinner party at June's, where they'll serve a four-course meal.The restaurant is named after prolific Canadian activist and journalist June Callwood, who founded the Casey House, Canada's first stand-alone hospital for people living with HIV/AIDS.The results of a survey show that despite the strides made in treating the condition, the myths and confusion over HIV/AIDS persist: Of 1,633 Canadian residents surveyed, only half of respondents said they would knowingly share or eat food prepared by someone who is HIV-positive, despite the fact that the disease cannot be transmitted through food preparation."My hope for June's is that the experience leaves a lasting impression and will help to continue to break down barriers around stigma," said Joanne Simons, CEO of Casey House.The pop-up will take place at 1090 Queen Street West, November 7-8.