1-min read

Iggy Azalea Goes on a 'Freestyle Diet'

Eating marathon is on for Iggy!

IANS

Updated:January 3, 2018, 8:03 AM IST
Iggy Azalea Goes on a 'Freestyle Diet'
Representative Image: AP
Rapper Iggy Azalea says that she is going to continue to eat whatever she wants to because she is on a "freestyle diet" after the festive period.

Taking to her Twitter account, Azalea said of her and friend, who is also called Iggy: "Me andd Iggy keep seeing some diet being advertised on TV with people eating basically anything and saying they're 'freestyling'. Now I can't stop eating stuff and saying 'I'm on a freestyle diet'."





However, although her healthy eating has gone out of the window, the 27-year-old rapper has decided to take her skincare very seriously and has been smothering her legs in tropical-scented oils to keep her legs smooth, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

| Edited by: shifa khan
