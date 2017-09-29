Indians Feel Long Working Hours Barrier To Healthy Heart: Survey

Long working hours and job stress are key barriers to a healthy heart, feel Indians as per a recent survey.Besides, 83 percent of Indians said they give in to the temptation of food and 74 percent believed that healthy food is not tasty and hence can't be eaten regularly, said the Saffolalife Study 2017.Along with long working hours (80 percent), long traveling hours (69 percent) are also seen as a reason people are not able to do enough for their heart health.The study was conducted among 1,306 respondents (648 men and 658 women) across Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata. The study was commissioned by AC Nielsen among those who have been identified to be at risk of cardiovascular diseases.Many Indians (76 percent) cited job stress and home stress as reasons that come in the way of efforts to stay healthy.When it comes to women's heart health, stress at home (75 percent) and job stress (77 percent) impacted over 70 percent of women. Among women, factors like "having to cook separately for herself if want to have a healthy meal" (74 percent) and "concern about what will others say" (65 percent) also came out as barriers.