Know All About Body Types From Rahul Dev

First published: October 25, 2017, 11:25 AM IST | Updated: 38 mins ago
There are three body types- ectomorph, endomorph and mesomorph. Ectomorphs have lean and long body. These people find it very difficult to build muscles. Endomorphs have big, high body fat, often pear-shaped. They have a high tendency to store body fat. While, mesomorphs are muscular and well-built.

In this episode of Get Functional With Rahul Dev, the actor explains various aspects of these body types.
