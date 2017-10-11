Mumbaikars Are Worst Hit By Stress: Study

Among Indian citizens, 31 percent working professionals in Mumbai suffer from stress, revealed a study on Tuesday.The study, conducted by Lybrate, an online doctor consultation platform, revealed that nearly 60 percent working professionals in Tier 1 cities are stressed.This includes Delhi (27 percent), Bengaluru (14 percent), Hyderabad (11 percent), Chennai (10 percent) and Kolkata (7 percent).The major worries of working professionals are tight deadlines, missing targets, coping with pressure, office politics, long working hours, indifferent and unsupportive managers and work-life balance."People feel uncomfortable talking about stress with family members and friends. But it is important to bottle out any sort of frustration or stifling emotions in a healthy way," Saurabh Arora, Founder, and CEO, Lybrate, said in a statement on Tuesday."It is very important to recognize what is bothering you and causing you stress, so as to deal with it effectively. Unattended stressful feelings or emotions can lead to major health problems in the long run," Arora added.Further, the study found that working professionals from Sales and Marketing background (24 percent) are more stressed as against those in professions such as Media and Public Relations (22 percent), BPOs (17 percent), Travel and Tourism (9 percent) and Advertising and Event Management (8 percent).For the study, the Lybrate team analyzed over one lakh interactions of working professionals with doctors that happened on the platform over a period of 12 months, starting October 10, 2016.