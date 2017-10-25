News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
New Index Names Most Vegetarian-friendly Countries in The World
A new ranking outlines the top countries for vegetarian eating.
Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Dean Mitchell/ Istock.com
Island nations and countries with long coastlines dominate a new Global Vegetarian Index, created as a guide to help meat-free travelers choose vegetarian-friendly destinations.
After looking at the number of vegetarian restaurants, the ratio to population size, and the annual meat consumption per capita in countries around the world, online villa booking website Oliver's Travels named the Seychelles the most vegetarian-friendly country in the world.
It's not hard to see how the archipelago in the Indian Ocean would take the top spot, given its remote island location and modest meat production.
Food staples include fish, seafood, shellfish, rice, coconut, breadfruit, mangoes, plantains and sweet potatoes.
In the Seychelles, the per capita meat consumption is 35.6 kg -- for perspective, the US consumes 120 kg per person annually.
While the US may have the highest annual consumption of meat on the list, it redeems itself by ranking highest for the number of vegetarian-friendly restaurants (18,975).
Here are the top ranked countries per continent:
Africa: Seychelles
Asia: Thailand
Europe: United Kingdom
North America: Canada
Central America: Belize
South America: Peru
Oceania: Solomon Islands
Here are the top 10 countries on the Global Vegetarian Index:
1. Seychelles
2. Thailand
3. Malaysia
4. Sao Tome & Principe
5. Peru
6. Singapore
7. Cambodia
8. Solomon Islands
9. United Kingdom
10. Botswana
