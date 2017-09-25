News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
Save my 12-year-old From Dying
This is our only chance to go back to being a normal family that doesn’t need to go to the hospital every two days, but this can happen only if we manage to pay Rs. 12 lakhs for his treatment.
17-year-old Dinesh, who ius suffering from Stage 5 of FSGS, Hypertension and Chronic Kidney Disease.
I’m Vinitha, a mother to an ailing 17-year-old son, who urgently needs a kidney transplant to live. We are a small family of four, living in Manepalli village in Andhra Pradesh. By the end of this month, if fate allows, my husband will be donating his kidney to my son. After a long, trying and painful battle of 3 years, my 17-year-old son Dinesh will finally have a shot at a better life. This is our only chance to go back to being a normal family that doesn’t need to go to the hospital every two days, but it can happen only if we manage to pay Rs. 12 lakhs for his treatment. Having fought the strong jaws of money-crunch relentlessly, our only hope now is to turn to the kindness of strangers in the form of donations.
It all started in August 2014. Dinesh was to return home after his class tenth examinations and we were all excited to finally spend some family time together. Little did we know that he would return with swollen legs, ankles and a high fever. After a couple of days when the fever didn’t subside, we took him to the local doctor who prescribed paracetamols. The cause of the swelling remained unknown. For months, we were just hoping to find a doctor who could tell us what was wrong with my son.
After jumping multiple hospitals, we decided to move him to Preeti Urology and Kidney Hospital, Hyderabad. The doctors there explained that Dinesh has Stage 5 of FSGS (Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis) Hypertension and Chronic Kidney Disease. This condition is eating up all the protein from his body and it isn’t curable. The only solution is undergoing a kidney transplantation that costs a whopping Rs. 7 lakh. That’s not all. Since the chances of recurrence are fairly high, a Plasmapheresis is required which also requires a high degree of post-treatment care. Your support in the form of donations can help us pay for the treatment that can help my son.
My husband sells agricultural goods for a living. And just like the climate, his income fluctuates between Rs. 10,000 to absolutely nothing. Both our sons are still studying, making my husband the sole working member of our family. In the last 3 years, we’ve spent over Rs. 7 lakh for Dinesh’s treatment. Now we’re finally close to the solution but nowhere close to the unforgiving amount on his medical bills. I’m terrified and helpless. We’ve exhausted the little money that we had on tests, medicines, rent, hospital charges and other piled up bills.
To gather money, we’ve done everything we could - we’ve already mortgaged our small house and ornaments. We’ve knocked on the doors of all our relatives and got help in the form of small amounts. But now we’ve reached a dead end - we need your help!
The conclusive diagnosis has shattered our world. My son’s life has reduced to painful dialysis rounds and medicines. He undergoes as high as four sessions in just one week. It’s really saddening to see what this disease has done to his body. He’s always tired and weak and his urine sometimes contains blood. He doesn’t express his feelings but I know how much he misses studying. All his friends are doing better, some of them have also started earning. I see how much that affects him, he feels left out. The thought of spending our family’s money, instead of earning it for the family kills him. I wish I could tell him that he means the world to us and all we want is him to get healthy again.
I’m horrified. Two of the most important people in my life are going to be operated at the same time. When the doctors were taking me through the involved risks, they said if anything goes wrong, I run the risk of losing both of them. This transplantation is but a small hope of light at the end of this tunnel we’ve been trapped in. And we need your help to reach that light. Please help us by donating to our fundraiser on Ketto.
