Try Chamomile to Soothe Upset Stomach, Slow Down Ageing

Chamomile, a common name for several daisy-like plants of the family Asteraceae, has several benefits -- be it in the form of skin care or tea. Besides slowing down the process of ageing, the ingredient when mixed in tea, is helpful in soothing an upset stomach too, say experts.Shikhee Agrawal, Head Trainer at The Body Shop, has listed the benefits of chamomile as an ingredient in skin care products:- Slowing down ageing process: It is inevitable that one will age with time, but what is really in our control is to still have a youthful and radiant skin. Chamomile oil contains levomenol that has an anti-inflammatory and natural moisturising property, helping in improving skin texture and prolonged elasticity, hence making the skin look younger.- Fights acne and blemishes fast: Chamomile oil calms the irritation caused by acne and lightens the black spots caused by acne. Adding a few drops of chamomile oil to your face wash can work wonders.- Anti-tanning agent: Chamomile is a natural skin lightener that heals tanned skin and helps regain natural skin tone. Adding a few drops of chamomile oil to a face mask can make your skin look beautiful.- Moisturise dry skin: Chamomile oil contains azulene, an ingredient which has anti-inflammatory properties that helps in providing moisture to skin, leaving the skin soothed and toned.Rishav Kanoi, Founder at The Tea Trove, an online platform for all types of tea, has listed the benefits of the ingredient when consumed in tea:- Promotes sleep: Drinking chamomile tea soothes the nervous system so that you can sleep better. It has been used as a solution for insomnia for centuries.- Soothes stomach ache: Further adding onto chamomile benefits, the herb is wonderful for soothing an upset stomach. Helping to soothe and relax the muscles and lining of the intestines, chamomile can help with poor digestion and even those suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).- Treats cuts and wounds: Chamomile tea was used by the Greeks, Romans, and Egyptians as a salve for wounds to expedite healing. Matricaria chamomilla has anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antioxidant effects.